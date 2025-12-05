PM Modi Gifts Russian Edition of Bhagavad Gita to President Putin During Delhi Visit 2

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he gifted a Russian-language edition of the Bhagavad Gita to President Vladimir Putin during the latter’s ongoing two-day visit to New Delhi.

“Presented a copy of the Gita in Russian to President Putin. The teachings of the Gita give inspiration to millions across the world,” Modi wrote in a post on X.

The prime minister hosted a private dinner for the Russian leader at his Lok Kalyan Marg residence as part of the engagements ahead of the 23rd India–Russia summit.