Renowned actor and playwright Girish Karnad has passed away in Bengaluru due to multiple organ failure. He was 81. The entire film industry is mourning the death of Karnad. The veteran actor had directed several Hindi and Kannada films. Karnad made his acting as well as screenwriting debut in Kannada movies. Karnad a recipient of Jnanpith Award was also conferred the Padma Shri in 1974 and the Padma Bhushan in 1992. His plays written in Kannada have been translated into English and several Indian languages. Renowned personalities hailing from politics and film fraternity paid tributes to Karnad.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to twitter to pay tributes to Karnad. He mentioned that Girish Karnad will be remembered for his versatile acting.

Girish Karnad will be remembered for his versatile acting across all mediums. He also spoke passionately on causes dear to him. His works will continue being popular in the years to come. Saddened by his demise. May his soul rest in peace. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 10, 2019

President Ramnath Kovind stated that he is saddened by the demise of veteran actor and director Girish Karnad.

Sad to hear of the passing of Girish Karnad, writer, actor and doyen of Indian theatre. Our cultural world is poorer today. My condolences to his family and to the many who followed his work #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 10, 2019

Actor Kamal Haasan also paid tributes to the actor and stated that Karnad’s scripts has inspired him.