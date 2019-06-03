On the expected lines, the Modi 2.0 government has reappointed Ajit Doval as National Security Adviser. Doval is considered to be very close to the PM Narendra Modi.

According to a Personnel Ministry order, Ajit Doval has been given a five-year extension. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved his appointment with effect from May 31, 2019. He has also been given Cabinet rank in the government in recognition of his contribution in the national security domain. Earlier, his rank was of minister of state. “During the term of his office, he will be assigned the rank of Cabinet Minister,” the order said. Ajit Doval is the former IB chief.

It is remarkable that in the guidance of Ajit Doval, the 2016 surgical strikes and the 2019 Balakot airstrikes took place. He is also credited with solving the Doklam standoff between India and China in 2017 when the two countries were engaged in a bitter turf war for several months. He was appointed National Security Advisor in May 2014.

PM Modi took over office on May 30 for second term. He gave the Home Ministry to his close confident Amit Shah, while Ajit Doval is again awarded National Security Adviser’s job. His appointment will be co-terminus with the term of the prime minister.