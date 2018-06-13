Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate a modernised and expanded Bhilai Steel Plant in Chhattisgarh on June 14.

According to an official release, “The modernization includes installation of cutting-edge technologies for improvement in productivity, yield, quality, cost competitiveness, energy efficiency and environmental protection.”

During the same event, he will lay the foundation stone for the permanent campus of Indian Institue of Technology (IIT) Bhilai.

Moreover, he will unveil the commencement of phase-2 of BharatNet (Bharat Broadband Network Limited).

“The BharatNet project envisages connecting Gram Panchayats with an underground optical fiber network,” the official release read.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate air services between Jagdalpur and Raipur.

“He will also distribute laptops, certificates, and cheques etc. to beneficiaries under various schemes. He will also address a public meeting,” the official release further read.

Ahead of his Bhilai visit, the Prime Minister is scheduled to visit Naya Raipur Smart City, where he will inaugurate the Integrated Command and Control Centre for the city.

The visit comes at ahead of the Chhattisgarh assembly elections slated to be held later this year.