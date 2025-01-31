PM Modi's Dig at Opposition: No Foreign Interference Before Parliament Session for the First Time Since 2014 2

Ahead of the Parliament Budget session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday claimed that, for the first time since 2014, there has been no foreign attempt to incite unrest in India before a parliamentary session.

“This is probably the first Parliament session since 2014 when attempts to stoke fire from abroad have not been made. Since 2014, I have observed that just before every session, efforts were made to create trouble. And there is no shortage of people here who are willing to fuel such mischief,” Modi said, in an apparent attack on opposition parties.

With his government set to present its first full-fledged Budget in its third term on Saturday, Modi said he prayed to Goddess Lakshmi to bless the poor and middle class. He expressed confidence that this session will inject new energy and confidence into achieving the goal of ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047.

Highlighting his government’s approach, Modi emphasized that its third term is focused on mission-mode development, driven by innovation, inclusion, and investment. He added that the session will witness key decisions aimed at empowering women, ensuring equal rights, and eliminating sectarian or faith-based discrimination.

PM Modi also urged all MPs, especially the young legislators, to contribute actively to discussions, reinforcing the vision of a developed India.