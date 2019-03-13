Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday appealed to politicians from various political parties to encourage increased voter participation and urged them to inspire more people to come out and vote during the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

“I appeal to Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, Sharad Pawar, Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav and MK Stalin to encourage increased voter participation in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. A high turnout augurs well for our democratic fabric,” Prime Minister Modi wrote in a series of posts on Twitter.

He then went on to call upon Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to “work towards bringing maximum Indians to the polling booths in the upcoming elections. May voter awareness efforts be strengthened across the length and breadth of India.”

“Dear Nitish Kumar, Ram Vilas Paswan and Pawan Chamling, soliciting your support and active participation in improving voting across the country in the coming elections. Let us strive to create an atmosphere where maximum voting can take place,” he tweeted.

He said that increasing awareness among the youth on the importance of voting is a “paramount task.”

Prime Minister Modi also reached out to members of the film fraternity, sportspersons, businessmen, spiritual leaders and members of the media to help enhance voter turnout.

While tagging actors Mohanlal and Nagarjuna Akkineni, the Prime Minister wrote, “Your performances have entertained millions over the years and you have also won many awards. I request you to create greater voter awareness and urge people to vote in large numbers. The award here is, a vibrant democracy.”

In another tweet, Prime Minister Modi wrote, “Dear @SriSri ji, @SadhguruJV ji, @yogrishiramdev ji and Sri M, Spiritual leaders like you inspire many through words and work. I request you to also inspire people towards greater democratic participation. Please encourage greater voter awareness.”

From Bollywood, Prime Minister Modi urged Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma and Karan Johar among others to motivate their respective fans to vote in the upcoming general elections.

“Voting is not only a right but it’s also a duty. Dear @BeingSalmanKhan and @aamir_khan, It is time to inspire and motivate youth in your own Andaz to vote so that we can strengthen Apna Democracy & Apna country,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

“Urging @SrBachchan, @iamsrk and @karanjohar to creatively ensure high voter awareness and participation in the coming elections. Because…its all about loving your democracy (and strengthening it),” read another tweet.

In another post, he wrote, “When Lata Mangeshkar didi, Sach Tendulkar and A R Rahman say something, the nation takes note! I humbly request these remarkable personalities to inspire more citizens to come out and vote in the 2019 elections. A vote is a great way to make the people’s voice heard.”

From the sports world, Prime Minister Modi urged Kidambi Srikanth, PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Neeraj Chopra, Yogeshwar Dutt, Sushil Kumar, Bajrang Punia, Anil Kumble, VVS Laxman, Virender Sehwag, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to “inspire the 130 crore people of India to set a new record of high voter turnout in the upcoming elections.”

Besides them, he also appealed to RSS, NCC, NSS and Nehru Yuva Kendra to “help increase voter awareness and tap the power of society for democracy.”

He wrote, “Dear Ratan Tata, Anand Mahindra and Ashish Chauhan, India wins when our democracy gets strengthened. Ensuring maximum participation in voting is the perfect way to strengthen democracy. Can we all make this happen?”

He added, “My fellow Indians, urging you all to strengthen voter awareness efforts across India. Let us all ensure maximum number of Indians come out to vote in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.”

Seven-phased elections in the country will begin on April 11, and will culminate on May 19. The counting of votes will be done on May 23.