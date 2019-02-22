RTI activist Anil Galgali has been informed by the Prime Minister’s Office that the information related to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s press conference and actual live interview is not on the record of Prime Minister’s Office.

Galgali had asked the Prime Minister’s Office on December 8, 2018, to provide him with information about the location, date and subject of press conference called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his tenure. Similarly, how many representatives of the media had asked for the interview, place, subject, name of the media representatives and the name of the media house that directly interviewed or recorded the interview! Pravin Kumar, Under Secretary of the Prime Minister’s Office first informed Galgali on January 7, 2019, that this matter is subject to the procedure of his office and the reply will be sent soon though Gangali did not receive any reply or information from the Prime Minister’s Office thereafter, hence, after 68 days on February 14, 2019, he filed RTI first appeal to seek information sought by him. Upon first appealing, the Prime Minister’s Office, Under Secretary Praveen Kumar, responded to the request of Galgali quickly, that the Prime Minister’s interactions with Press Representatives are both structured and unstructured and, thereafter information asked for is not available on record.

Galgali said, “The PMO was expected to reply immediately after online application, but the Prime Minister’s Office adopted time-consuming policies and deliberately delayed the information. The information that was given after the filing first appeal appeared to be misleading and partial. The PM office should clarify whether a press conference is organised or not? I appeal to the Prime Minister’s office that, in such a case of denial of information, indirectly the Prime Minister’s Office has put the Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself in a controversial position.”