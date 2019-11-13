The Anti Narcotic Cell (ANC) of Worli unit on Wednesday arrested a 51-year-old police informer who had been extorting money from drug peddlers also seized heroin worth Rs 1.41 crore from him.

According to the ANC officers, the accused Khalid Wasi Khan is a resident of the Mumbra area. Police said the Khan used to supply drugs to the selected client near Mazgaon area.

As per the report, the officers got a tip from their sources and following which they laid a trap near Dockyard road railway station and arrested khan.

Police have seized 470 grams of heroin worth Rs. 1.41 corer from the red-colored rexin bag. Deputy commissioner of police (ANC) Shivdeep Lande said the accused used to work as a police informer for the ANC in the year 2000 to 2003.

The officers have booked the accused under the relevant section 8 c of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic substances Act, 1985.