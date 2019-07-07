Karnataka is once again witnessing a political drama. After resignation of eight Congress and three JDS MLAs, the HD Kumaraswamy government is in deep crisis. Now, the state government is reduced to minority as it has support of only 105 MLAs. The opposition party BJP has also strength of 105 MLAs in state assembly. The rebel MLAs arrived in Mumbai and they are staying in hotel Sofitel in Bandra-Kurla Complex following their resignation. The senior leaders of both the Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) are making their last efforts to save the coalition government in the state. After meeting rebel MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi in Mumbai, Congress leader Mahendra Singhi said that all is .well. Congress leader DK Shivakumar also met former PM and JD(S) chief HD Deve Gowda at the latter’s residence. The Karnataka Congress has called a legislative party meeting on July

BJP Bengaluru spokesperson Dr. Vaman Acharya told Afternoon Voice, “Six months ago, we have done some efforts to form the government. Media and Siddaramaiah are repeating the same story. We have nothing to do with the current crisis of the Congress-JD(S) government. This government is not going to last long, and it will fall. Only then, we will see what to do. So, in that context, we are doing nothing on their part. However, if the government collapses and they continue to fight among themselves, we will not keep quiet.”

“We will definitely claim to form government. We are already the single largest party with 105 MLAs. After fall, defection and resignation, we will be naturally majority. So, as a majority party we will claim power, not before that. All those who have resigned were never in our contact. However, after resigning, they sought some help. Our party workers arranged hotel and other facilities in Mumbai. Five more Congress MLAs will resign on Monday. Hence, this government has to collapse,” he added.

Congress leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also claimed that the coalition government would survive. On political situation in Karnataka, he tweeted, “This clearly shows that BJP is behind all these defections. It is Operation Kamala…Everything is fine. Don’t worry. Govt will survive, there is no threat to the govt.” Siddaramaiah said, “I am in touch with 5-6 MLAs. I can’t reveal all details. Everybody is loyal to the party. It is not the question of a person being loyal to me. Everybody is expected to be loyal to the party.” Meanwhile, Chief Minister Kumaraswamy returned to Bengaluru on Sunday from his private visit to the USA.

Congress leader B Shivanna said, “Nothing will happen. All rebels are strong supporters of Siddaramaiah. He will bring them back. They are demanding to make Siddaramaiah the CM once again. It is very difficult for the BJP to form government in the state.”

It is remarkable that 11 Congress-JD(S) MLAs Mahesh Kumathalli, B C Patil, Ramesh Jarkiholi, Shivaram Hebbar, H. Vishwanath, Gopalaiah, Byrathi Basavaraj, Narayana Gowda, Munirathna, S.T. Somashekar and Pratap Gowda Patil resigned on Saturday. Political drama began in the morning with H Vishwanath, former JD(S) President, leading legislatures reached Karnataka assembly Speaker’s office in the Vidhana Soudha to submit their resignation to the secretary of the Speaker’s Office since the Speaker was not present at the moment.

Janata Dal (Secular) MLA from Mandya, M Srinivasa said, “HD Kumaraswamy government will certainly survive. All those who have resigned will come back soon. There is no threat to the coalition government in Karnataka.”

The Congress accused the BJP of horse trading and destablising the state government. On the other hand, the BJP blamed the Congress party for the current political crisis. Karnataka unit BJP chief and leader of the Opposition BS Yeddyurappa denied all allegations. Union Minister and BJP leader Pralhad Joshi tweeted, “Congress party as a whole is trying to throw out HD Kumaraswamy. It’s Congress party’s game plan to oust HD Deve Gowda and family. Siddaramaiah is responsible, also some senior Congress leaders are involved in it.”

Pratap Gowda Patil, Congress MLA, is in Mumbai right now. He said, “I’ve resigned. I’ll now join BJP and will fight elections on a BJP ticket. No one can convince me.” Ramalinga Reddy said, “I’ve given it (resignation). I didn’t want to give it as I’m with Congress for the past 46 years. For my growth party is also responsible. It’s an inevitable situation now. I’m in the Congress party even today, I’ve only resigned as an MLA.”

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said that it will be clear that how many will violate the whip in assembly on July 12. Today many MLAs are saying their work wasn’t done. He said, “Many have worked hard for the party. We will try to convince them. We don’t know how successful we will be. Wherever a non BJP govt is there BJP starts targeting them. Regional parties are being targeted. MLAs are poached.”

BJP leader G V L Narasimha Rao, said on the developments in Karnataka, “People of Karnataka are sick of this coalition. We have been noticing the developments. They finally realised that chaos had been created in the state. Not just BJP but even the people of Karnataka will heave a sigh of relief.

Both the JD(S) and the Congress have been plagued by dissension over allocation of ministerial berths and distribution of Lok Sabha seats. The cracks became deeper after the BJP swept the Lok Sabha polls in the state.

The JD(S)-Congress government in Karnataka plunged into a crisis on Saturday, with 11 MLAs of the alliance submitting their resignation to the Speaker. Eight MLAs of the Congress and three of the JD(S) reached Speaker Ramesh Kumar’s office to put in their papers on Saturday, and later met Governor Vajubhai Vala at the Raj Bhavan. The JD(S)-Congress coalition’s total strength, including those who have put in their papers, is 118 (Congress-78, JD(S)-37, BSP-1 and Independents-2), besides the Speaker. Prior to this, on July 1, two Congress MLAs in Karnataka tendered their resignations. Therefore, the strength of the assembly is reduced to 211 right now. In current situation, magic number to prove majority on the floor of the assembly is 106. Both the BJP and the Congress-JD(S) combine have 105 MLAs each.