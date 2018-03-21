Politicians must concentrate on ground work

The recently concluded Session of the Congress party was apparently well organised. Navjot Singh Sidhu’s address was very powerful. In cricket too, his sixes were hit with full flow of his hands.

Congress should have learnt its lessons after the last defeat till now so that they can perform better but, with due apologies, the projected candidature of Rahul Gandhi as the next PM will very easily be demolished by a very clever Modiji. Don’t give him an easy ball to hit.

This is the most important thing for opposition to ponder. No soft target and no feeling of resultant instability.

I will refrain from discussing Modiji, he is one man army. But I must say that he must build a team and focus on jobs in hand. Hot season has started. Availability of water is of utmost important. Both the central and state governments must jointly work on this. In UP, Yogiji must cut down on giving unnecessary statements and concentrate on ground level work. I will again demand a two years well structured national service for youth above 18.

More stress on village and small town revitalisation to make them self reliant.

If BJP and RSS don’t do this, then their tally in 2019 will be much lesser. So beware.

