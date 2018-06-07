US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday in a telephonic conversation asked Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Jawed Bajwa to target all militant and terrorist groups in South Asia without distinction.

The two sides stressed “the need for political reconciliation in Afghanistan, and the importance of targeting the militant and terrorist groups in the in South Asia without distinction,” State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said, in a statement.

Both of them also “discussed advancing U.S.-Pakistani relations.”

The recent development is the first high-level engagement between the United States and Pakistan since their relationship turned apparently soured further in light of the imposition of travel restrictions.