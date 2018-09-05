Demi Lovato has listed her house in Hollywood for sale, as this was the place where she was found in a dangerous condition in August after a drug overdose.

The singer has planned to sell her old house as she wants to focus on healing herself from the continued drug abuse, reported a leading portal.

Her four bedroom-six bathroom home will be sold at a whopping 9.49 million USD.

In July, the ‘Sorry Not Sorry’ singer was rushed to the hospital after she was found unconscious at her home in Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles.

In August, Lovato went to Chicago to see a psychiatrist specialising in mental health and sobriety.

The 26-year-old, who is known for her struggle with drugs for years, gave her fans a sneak peek of her life in a documentary- ‘Simply Complicated’. She even opened up about her addiction to drugs in her single ‘Sober’, which was released in June.