American singer and fashion designer Jessica Simpson just returned home after a week in the hospital, she revealed in a post on social media.

The ‘A Public Affair’ singer shared a photo of herself on her Instagram page, in which she can be seen wearing a white breathing mask over her mouth and a leopard-print jacket.

According to the singer, who is currently pregnant, she has been spending a lot more time in the hospital lately than she is comfortable with.

“After a week in the hospital for bronchitis (my fourth time in 2 months), I’m finally home! Coughing with Birdie has been a crazy painful journey,” she shared with her followers on the social media platform.

The singer is pregnant with her third child, a baby girl, who she has already named Birdie.

Reassuring her fans that her baby girl is fine and she too is recovering, Simpson wrote, “I am slowly getting healthier every day. Baby girl was monitored and is doing amazing!”

“I am on my way to healthy and counting down the days to see her sweet smile. Sending love and prayers to all the mothers who are going or have gone through this. OUCH,” she concluded.

The designer has been open about her pregnancy and related issues from the beginning and posts regular updates on Instagram sharing her day to day pregnancy struggles including her swollen feet and bloated face.

Simpson announced that she is expecting her third child, a baby girl, with husband Eric Johnson in September.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2014, are already parents to daughter Maxwell “Maxi” Drew, and son Ace Knute.