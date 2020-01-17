President rejects Mukesh Singh’s mercy plea in Nirbhaya rape case

In a latest of the Nirbhaya rape case, President Ram Nath Kovind has rejected Delhi gang rape convict Mukesh Singh’s mercy plea. The presidential rejection of the mercy petition came hours after Home Minister Amit Shah recommended rejection of Mukesh Singh’s petition to Rashtrapati Bhavan today.

Singh, 32, had filed a last-minute petition to President Kovind for a presidential pardon that could spare him the gallows. It is said that the formal order by the President who was obliged to go by the advice of the Cabinet in this particular case has been issued and is being be conveyed to Tihar jail authorities.

Here it may be noted that a Delhi judge had ordered his execution on January 22 along with his three other accomplices who were convicted for gang rape and murder of a 23-year-old paramedic student on her way home.