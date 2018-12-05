World Stroke Day stressed the importance to underscore the serious nature and high rates of stroke, raise awareness of the prevention and treatment of the condition, and ensure better care and support for survivors. Strokes are a medical emergency and urgent treatment is essential to the patient. Sooner a patient receives treatment for stroke, the better outcome is likely to come.

Sudden weakness or numbness, especially on one side of the body. It may be the face, arm, leg or the combination of all these is the symptom. Apart from this, the sufferer faces sudden blurred vision or loss of one or both the eyes is a serious stroke. Around 80 million people living in the world today have experienced a stroke and over 50m survivors live with some form of permanent disability as a result. While for many, life after stroke won’t be quite the same, with the right care and support living a meaningful life is still possible. Identify the symptoms of stroke and act fast with swift treatment.

The impact of stroke will be different for everyone. On World Stroke Day on October 29, 2018, we would like to focus the world’s attention on what unites stroke survivors and caregivers, namely their resilience and capacity to build on the things that stroke can’t take away; their determination to keep going on the recovery journey. Stroke can happen to men and women, strokes are more common in women, in part because women live longer than men. In fact, 1 in 5 women age 55 and older will have a stroke in her lifetime. About 6 in 10 stroke deaths happen to women.

Unseen effects of stroke are fatigue, which happens in body and mind. You may feel like you have no energy. You may get tired easily after a short period of activity. Post-stroke fatigue is a sense of powerful tiredness that does not get proved with rest. It can lead to depression or isolation. Suffering a stroke can cause many significant and challenging mental and physical changes; but, continuing to work toward recovery is important. Finding your new normal after a stroke won’t happen all at once — and that’s OK. Developing a new routine and tracking small, step-by-step goals will help. Your medical team is there to help. Keep them informed of progress, concerns, and changes to how you can support your own therapy. There lies the real success of recovery.

Health is wealth and how to overcome heart diseases in the modern method of medical treatment rather than brooding on what had happened to your health all of a sudden. Heart surgeons in India today are good enough and world-class cardiologist are feeling that the confidence level of the heart patient is high and how he recovers fast from the ailment are factors that lead to a normal life even after a massive stroke.

