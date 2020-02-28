Most flat owners use cylinder gas or piped gas in Navi Mumbai. A number of electrical short circuits are taking place as air-conditioners are used for a long time and computers are kept on during the night also. Prevention is better than cure is applicable to fire accidents as well. Before closing office premises, all the precautionary measures have to be taken to avoid fire mishaps.

Current statistics of deaths and injuries in relation to fires proves to be alarming and an increasing number of people affected by losses and fatal injuries are reported and accounted for each year. Leak in pipe gas and gas cylinders are the root cause for most of the fires in flats. This is in line with smoking, faulty wiring as well as heating equipment as some of the possible causes of home fires occurring throughout the country. It is necessary to know the importance of home fire prevention and tips.

First, invest in proper equipment. Smoke detectors and fire extinguishers are some common examples of these. You may begin with installing smoke detectors on every level of your homes/offices and bedrooms. Maintenance is also required; therefore detectors must be kept clean and dust-free. Make sure to replace batteries regularly. In the case of fire extinguishers, it is also essential to know these simple reminders. Fire extinguishers should be mounted in accessible places like workshops or kitchens. Learn how to use extinguishers properly. You also need to read instructions and make sure to follow it accordingly.

Remind yourself that fire safety entails proper planning. You need to be ahead of yourself. Preparing oneself means considering relevant details like importance of escape ladders and fire exits. Some household owners take these things lightly but little do they know how useful these matters could be. Besides, with so many stores selling easy-to-use ladders, access is never really a problem. On the other hand, if you think that this option is still costly, you can just rely on awareness. For instance, sleep with your room’s door closed as this could help in holding back smoke. Also, make sure that your windows can be easily opened from the inside, thus allowing you to escape. Keep the house corridors and stairways free from obstructions. It is also advisable to keep track of unused supplies like newspapers as these are known combustibles. Clearing out unnecessary items in closets and garages are preventive measures too.

Another good tip on how to prevent home fires is through proper use of appliances and home equipment. Space heaters are useful items but can be a cause of concern if not properly installed. Any type of heating equipment must be maintained and subjected to regular inspection. Fire safety also entails the appropriate use of other tools like extension cords. It is also important that electric appliances are plugged in separate outlets more so placing space heaters away from magazines or old newspapers. The kitchen is one place where residents tend to play safe. Unfortunately, it is also the same area where home fires usually begin. Therefore, creating that ambiance of safety is crucial for any home owner. You can start by placing a fire extinguisher in your kitchen. Also try checking for possible frayed wires or loaded electrical outlets. Societies don’t maintain fire safety equipments in working condition and panic when fire erupts. Prevention is better than cure is very correct in case of fire in high rise buildings. Navi Mumbai towers needs to beef up fire prevention measures soon.

