Prime Accused Unnikrishnan Potty Arrested in Sabarimala Missing Gold Case 2

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the disappearance of gold from Kerala’s Sabarimala temple has arrested the prime accused, Unnikrishnan Potty, officials confirmed on Friday.

Potty, a Bengaluru-based businessman, was taken into custody from his residence in Pulimath near Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday and was interrogated at the Crime Branch office before his arrest was officially recorded. Following the interrogation, he underwent a medical examination at a government hospital and was later shifted to Pathanamthitta.

According to police sources, Potty will be produced before a court in Ranni, Pathanamthitta, and the SIT will seek his custody for further interrogation.

The investigation, ordered by the Kerala High Court, focuses on two cases — the missing gold from the Dwarapalaka idols and the loss of gold from the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum) door frames. The SIT is also probing the possible involvement of Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) members and officials in handing over gold-clad copper plates of the idols and door frames to Potty for electroplating work in 2019.

Earlier, Potty had been questioned for two days by the TDB Vigilance Wing during its preliminary inquiry. The Kerala High Court has directed the SIT to complete its investigation within six weeks.