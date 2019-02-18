Prince William and his brother Prince Harry’s royal household will be split “within weeks”, said a source.

In October last year a leading daily had reported that the two were “considering a formal division of their joint royal household, which is based at Kensington Palace, and the creation of separate courts to reflect their increasingly different responsibilities.”

On Sunday, a source told that William and Harry are all set to split their household within weeks, thus confirming a new media report about the same.

The report had stated that the division will happen before the birth of Harry and his wife Meghan Markle’s first child this spring.

The source said that it is hoped that the split will help ease the tensions between the brothers and their wives.

It also added that the first major division of the royal household will be of their media team, adding that William and Harry are “working together” on the plans. According to the insider, the two courts would also have separate staff.

“When William becomes the Prince of Wales, he will take on a lot of extra responsibility, including the Duchy of Cornwall. Harry and Meghan have none of that, and seem ambitious about forging their own paths,” a source told the Sunday Times.

However, Kensington Palace has not commented on any of the reports yet.