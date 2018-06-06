Most public gardens and parks which are maintained by BMC are in poor condition lacking in public sanitation as well as safety norms as they are not looked after well for want of money. BMC is the richest civic body in the world where huge funds get sanctioned for public welfare but seldom used for the purposes as it also happens to be the most corrupt civic body in the world. Public utility service in our country often gets lost in petty politics and taxes on which these civic bodies runs are seldom used for public welfare.

Public gardens should be allowed to charge a nominal fee by which sanitation facilities and safety norms can be looked after. The maintenance of public parks and gardens should be given to private organisations for accountability as well as better management. Mumbai has become a concrete jungle and the few parks and playgrounds we have should be looked after well so that public health improves by utilisation of those facilities!

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)