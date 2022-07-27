Image: ScreenGrab

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi accompanied by her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrives at the Enforcement Directorate office for the third round of questioning in the National Herald case.

The ED had questioned Sonia Gandhi for six hours on Tuesday in the second round of questioning amid protests by Congress workers across the country.

#WATCH Congress workers try to stop a train at Mumbai's Borivali railway station in protest against ED questioning of party's interim president Sonia Gandhi in National Herald case



Some people came to stop the train but they didn't succeed, they've been detained: CPRO W.Railway pic.twitter.com/YPjTAAVENP — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2022

Congress President Sonia Gandhi, who is being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the third day in the National Herald newspaper-linked money laundering case, has put the onus of the transactions on party’s former treasurer Motilal Vora.

Vora was actively involved with the affairs of Associated Journals Ltd.

According to reports, in January 2008, the employees’ union and the then AICC treasurer Motilal Vora had co-signed the agreement declaring the AJL group’s National Herald newspaper’s closure in January 2008.

Meanwhile, The opposition Congress in Puducherry staged a satyagraha near the Rajiv Gandhi Square on Puducherry-Tindivanam stretch here on Tuesday in protest against party president Sonia Gandhi’s summons by the Enforcement Directorate.

Condemning the summons issued by the ED to Gandhi in a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper, Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee president A V Subramanian presided over the agitation, and among those who participated in the demonstration, included former chief minister V Narayanasamy, former ministers and party legislator M Vaithianathan.