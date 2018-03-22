Qbera disburses loans worth Rs 30 cr; to undertake strategic expansion



Underlining its exponential growth in the fintech space Qbera, a leading digital lending platform announced disbursing loans amount worth Rs. 30 crore to over 2,000 customers, till date.

With an average ticket size of Rs 1.6 lakh, Qbera currently disburses Rs 4 crore worth of credit each month, registering revenue of Rs. 1 crore in the previous year.

The company aims to breach the Rs 200-crore mark by the end of the 2018-19 financial year.

“We are delighted about having originated more than Rs 30 crores of loans through our partner financial institutions – an achievement that further consolidates our position as one of the emerging and fast-growing consumer digital lending players in India. Moreover, it also drives us to reach out to more consumers across various segments and geographies who have traditionally been excluded from the financial system and are in need of credit – predominantly salaried individuals working for over 7,00,000 employers with middle-incomes,” said founder and CEO Qbera, Aditya Kumar.

What sets Qbera aside from other players is also the quality of the portfolio, with an aggregate delinquency rate of less than 0.5 per cent to date. It is for this reason that Qbera is able to forge selective, best-in-class partnerships with leading financial institutions and create fast, frictionless and fair financial products for delivery to this large, underserved-yet-creditworthy segment.

“By expanding our reach, we aim to provide relief to this neglected and under-served section of salaried individuals in the country, leveraging our cutting-edge technology to provide them access to a gamut of financial services that they need in partnership with leading financial institutions,” added Kumar.

Qbera currently operates in cities such as Bangalore, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Delhi/NCR, and Chennai, with over 1 lakh applications processed so far.

In addition, it plans to expand its presence across tier II cities such as Ahmadabad, Jaipur, Coimbatore, Indore, Lucknow and Surat over the next few months