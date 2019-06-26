A meeting of Congress legislators was called by Sonia Gandhi which was also attended by Rahul Gandhi. According to reports, Rahul Gandhi is not keen to continue as president of Congress. On the other hand, Congress working committee has rejected Rahul’s decision to quit and wants him to continue with the post.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and Manish Tewari asked Rahul to rethink his decision to resign and told him that entire team of Congress is responsible for its poor performance in Lok Sabha. Rahul nonetheless is adamant on his decision to step down. Congress has been managed to win only 52 seats in the Lok Sabha polls. Earlier also Rahul expressed his willingness to quit during the Congress working committee meeting. Party workers informed Rahul that there is no successor in the party to replace him.

Congress leaders told Rahul that the party wants him to give directions during the crisis hour and asked him to not quit from president’s post. In the meeting Rahul stated that some other leader must replace him. Later Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that Rahul has powers to restructure the organizational set up of the party.

Yuva Congress leaders held demonstrations outside Rahul Gandhi’s residence. They asked him to rethink his decision to quit the party and remain Congress president.