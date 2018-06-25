Actor Rahul Bose, who is a former Indian rugby player, says he plans to make a film on the sport someday.

“Sometime in my career, there will be a definitive sports film made on rugby. It hasn’t yet happened. It has to happen. I will make it,” Bose told agencies on the IIFA green carpet at Bangkok.

The 50-year-old actor, whose last directorial effort “Poorna: Courage Has No Limit” was well received by the critics, said he has found his next project and they start shooting in January next year.

“I am just putting it together but I have got the producers and they loved the script. We are now just developing the entire project. We are going into prep in September,” Bose added.

The actor posed for the shutterbugs with his “Mr and Mrs Iyer” co-star Konkona Sensharma at the green carpet.

When asked if he will work with Konkona in another film, Bose said, “She is directing films and I’m also directing films. Who knows what will happen when? We have done three or four films together.

“It’s always a privilege to act with Konkona. She is also a wonderful human being and a good friend. So, it is a win-win. If anybody wants to cast us, my meter is up.