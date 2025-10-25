Bollywood Mourns: Veteran Actor Satish Shah Passes Away at 74 Due to Kidney Failure 2

Veteran actor Satish Shah, renowned for his exceptional comic timing and beloved roles in Hindi cinema and television, passed away on Saturday at the age of 74 at his Bandra residence, reportedly due to kidney failure.

His long-time personal assistant of 30 years, Ramesh Kadatala, confirmed the news. Shah is survived by his wife, designer Madhu Shah.

Born into a Kutchi family from Mandvi, Gujarat, Shah graduated from the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune. He began his acting journey in 1978 with Arvind Desai Ki Ajeeb Dastaan, directed by Saeed Mirza.

After several brief roles, his major breakthrough came with Kundan Shah’s 1983 cult classic Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, where he portrayed the unforgettable Municipal Commissioner Mr. D’Mello. The role earned him a Filmfare nomination for Best Actor in a Comic Role and established him as one of Bollywood’s most gifted comedians.

Shah became a household name with television sitcoms like Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. In Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, he famously played 55 different characters in 55 episodes — a testament to his extraordinary versatility. His portrayal of Indravadan Sarabhai in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, opposite Ratna Pathak Shah, remains one of the most iconic comic performances in Indian television history.

Across his illustrious career, Shah appeared in over 250 films, including memorable titles such as Main Hoon Na, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Fanaa, Om Shanti Om, Chupke Chupke, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, and Hum Aapke Hain Koun. He also showcased his sharp wit as a co-judge on the popular comedy show Comedy Circus alongside Archana Puran Singh.

Tributes poured in from across the film fraternity following the news of his demise. Filmmaker Farah Khan shared, “Rest in peace dearest Satish. You were a joy to know and work with. Will miss you sending memes and jokes every day.”

Satish Shah’s passing marks the end of an era in Indian entertainment — one defined by laughter, warmth, and timeless performances that continue to bring smiles to audiences across generations.