Indore Court Grants Divorce to Narayan Sai’s Wife, Orders Rs 2 Crore Alimony 2

An Indore family court has granted divorce to the wife of jailed rape convict Narayan Sai, directing him to pay ₹2 crore as permanent alimony within three months, her lawyer said.

Narayan Sai, the son of self-styled godman Asaram, is currently serving a life sentence in a rape case and is lodged in a jail in Gujarat’s Surat district.

According to advocate Anuragchandra Goyal, the court’s order dated April 2 formally dissolved the couple’s 18-year marriage. His client, Janaki Harpalani, had filed for divorce in 2018, alleging mental cruelty and other grounds, and had sought ₹5 crore as maintenance.

Goyal said that despite Narayan Sai contesting the allegations, the petitioner presented substantial documentary evidence in support of her claims during the proceedings.

“After hearing both sides, the court accepted the petition and directed Narayan Sai to pay ₹2 crore as permanent maintenance to Janaki within three months,” the lawyer said.

The couple married in 2008 and have no children. During earlier hearings, Narayan Sai was produced before the family court under heavy security to record his statement.

The court had previously ordered him in 2018 to pay a monthly maintenance of ₹50,000. However, the petitioner’s lawyer stated that no payments were made over the past eight years.

The ruling brings closure to a long-pending legal dispute, while also enforcing a significant financial settlement in favour of the petitioner.