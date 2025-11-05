Rahul Gandhi Drops 'Hydrogen Bomb': Claims 25 Lakh Fake Voters in Haryana, Says Polls Were "Stolen" 2

In a fiery press conference at Indira Bhawan on Wednesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made explosive allegations, claiming that the 2024 Haryana Assembly elections were “stolen” through massive voter list manipulation. Citing electoral data, Gandhi alleged that over 25 lakh fake entries existed in Haryana’s voter rolls, accusing the Election Commission of colluding with the BJP to ensure its victory.

“This is not a small issue — it’s a hydrogen bomb for democracy,” Gandhi said, asserting that he was raising questions against the Election Commission and the democratic process “with 100 per cent proof.”

Gandhi alleged that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and two other commissioners were “in partnership” with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP to orchestrate the fraud under what he termed “Operation Sarkar Chori”, claiming it converted a clear Congress majority into defeat.

Displaying voter list data, Gandhi said 25,41,144 entries were fake, with numerous examples of duplicate names, invalid addresses, and bulk voter registrations. “Why is the Election Commission not removing duplicates? Because fair elections would expose the BJP’s manipulation,” he asserted.

The Congress leader also alleged that in several cases, the same individuals voted in both Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, showing signs of a “centralised operation.” Holding up a photograph from the Rai constituency, Gandhi claimed that a woman’s image was repeated 22 times across 10 booths, and the photo itself was allegedly taken from a Brazilian database.

“One in every eight voters in Haryana is fake,” Gandhi said, adding that despite this, Congress lost eight key seats by margins as low as 22,779 votes. “I was in shock when I saw the data. I made my team cross-check multiple times. I want India’s youth to know — your future is being stolen.”

Gandhi also played a video of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, recorded two days before the counting, where Saini claimed the BJP “already had a system in place.” The remark, Gandhi said, confirmed their suspicion that the operation was being carried out at both state and national levels.

He further recalled similar instances he had highlighted earlier from Karnataka’s Mahadevapura and Aland constituencies, where he alleged that votes of Congress supporters were deleted systematically before elections.

The Election Commission, however, dismissed Gandhi’s allegations as “baseless and incorrect,” maintaining that no voter deletion can occur without due notice to the affected individual.

In the 2024 Haryana Assembly elections, the BJP secured 48 seats, while the Congress, which most exit polls predicted to win, managed 37 seats. The INLD won two, and independent candidates claimed three in the 90-member Assembly.