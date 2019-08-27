

In spite of being extremely talented, very sharp, very intelligent and a great orator, he is ineffective in doing what the masses dream of. Raj Thackeray made one mistake, he became a fan of Modi in the 2014 elections and because of that he had to stick to his role model of developments. In 2019, he became sworn critic of Modi and conducted rallies against BJP and Modi instead of standing tall on all the claims that he made for people of Mumbai and Maharashtra.

In 2009 assembly elections, MNS managed to get 13 seats subsequently reduced to 12. In an assembly of 288 members, this is a reasonably good success for a new comer. However, in 2014, MNS had only one MLA in the assembly. From 2014 till date, MNS lost in Nashik Municipal Corporation and also got a washout in Pune where it was the largest party. In the municipal elections in Mumbai, MNS had 7 corporators out of which 6 left the party and joined Shiv Sena. Surprisingly, the party supremo did not even come out for canvassing because his son was hospitalised i.e. personal issues were more important for him than the 11 crore Maharashtrians.

Sandeep Deshpande, MNS General Secretary told Afternoon Voice, “The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena has started preparation for the forthcoming Assembly elections. Any political party does not end after losing one or two elections. Earlier, the BJP had only two seats in the Lok Sabha. Today, it is ruling party of India. The MNS will fight on how many seats in the Assembly elections, MNS chief Raj Thackeray will decide. He will take decision on the alliance with the Congress and the NCP.”

When it became matter of survival, Raj Thackeray woke up and gave a call for making ‘Modi-Mukt Bharat’ as if all the other leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav, Mamata Banerejee, Chandra Babu Naidu, Patnaik, Lalu Prasad and above all Uddhav Thackeray have accepted his leadership.

Congress leader Bhai Jagtap said, “I am not right person to comment on alliance between the Congress, NCP and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) in the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections. Congress President and MPCC chief will take decision on this. The issue of seat sharing will come later on.”

Looking at the current scenario, MNS might get a few seats in the assembly elections in 2019 that can be used for negotiation if none of the main parties could reach the magic figure of 144. However, if a single party gets 144 seats, which is improbable, MNS will become ineffective once again.