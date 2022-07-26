Image: Agencies/ Representative

Bhilwara district in Rajasthan witnessed extremely heavy rains in a 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday, officials said.

Heavy to very heavy rains lashed several parts of Chittorgarh, Jaipur, Ajmer, Sawai Madhopur, Rajsamand, Dungarpur, Banswara, Kota, Sirohi, Jodhpur, Pali, Nagaur and Jalore districts.

Bhilwara recorded 21 cm rains, followed by Chittorgarh (18 cm), they said.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said due to the sudden rainfall, many areas in Jodhpur are facing waterlogging and he is in constant touch with the district collector.

“Directions have been issued to district administration to remain alert and prepared to handle any situation,” Gehlot said in a tweet.

A meteorological department official said at present, there is a circulation system over eastern Rajasthan, which will have its effect in the districts of Ajmer, Jodhpur and Udaipur divisions for the next 48 hours.

“There is a strong possibility of heavy rain at some places in the districts of these divisions on Tuesday as well,” Met centre director Radheyshyam Sharma said.

He said from July 28-29, there is a possibility of a gradual decrease in monsoon activities in some parts of the state.

In Chittorgarh, Bhainsrodgarh and Gangrar recorded 13 cm rainfall each, followed by Begun (12 cm) and Bhopalsagar (11 cm).