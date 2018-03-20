Rajini definitely popular

The supremacy for power in Tamil Nadu politics is on and both Rajini and Kamal Haasan continue to tirade war of words on their entry into politics. This appears rather childish for both the cine actors hitting at each other in public meetings. This reminds me of most popular Imran Khan coming into Pakistan politics and could not pose a problem in the political arena. His in swingers and out swingers were very effective in the playing arena but in politics he was just a pushover. Just like that, Rajini is definitely popular in politics but his film antics may not make him popular in politics, as he failed as a politician in his first attempt.

M.R. Jayanthi

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)