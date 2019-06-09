It is difficult to believe that in a country where Lord Ram is all pervasive- He is in me He is in You He is everywhere- Mamata Banerjee is sending those chanting Jai Sri Ram to jail. They are receiving threats in West Bengal.

“You people come here from other States to live here and shout Jai Sri Ram. I will stop everything,” Mamata shouted in rage. Just see the language of a Chief Minister. One wonders what has happened to Mamata Banerjee. How one can tell her that concept of India that is Bharat cannot be imagined without Ram. In the whole of India that is Bharat Ram is revered, He is ideal and He is worshipped.

#WATCH North 24 Parganas: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee gets off her car and confronts people chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans, Banerjee says’These are all outsiders and BJP people, they are criminals and were abusing me. They are not from Bengal.’ pic.twitter.com/haGjQmQYlv — ANI (@ANI) 30 May 2019

A great socialist like Ram Manohar Lohia used to say that three greatest names in mythology are Ram, Krishna, and Shiva. At least every one person out of two knows about Ram, Krishna, and Shiva. Many people know what they preached, what ideal they presented before our society, what they said and when.

If you start counting how many times in a day people in India chant Ram the figure will run into trillions. Who is Mamata Banerjee to stop people from chanting Ram Naam?

People know and know it well whom Mamata Banerjee is trying to appease by cursing those who chant Jai Sri Ram. She is trying to appease Muslims. Now, who will tell her that Muslims in India revere Ram by heart. Ram is a symbol of Indian culture. Noted Urdu poet Iqbal wrote in 1908 calling Ram as Ram-e-Hind. Iqbal wrote the following line for Ram:

“Hai Ram Ke Vazood Par Hindustan ka Naaz” which translated roughly into English means ‘India’s pride rests in the existence of Ram’.

India is proud that Ram descended on earth. Muslim scholars treat Ram as ‘Imam’. Sometime back even Farooq Abdullah had said that Ram is an ideal for India. He also promised to do ‘kar seva’ for building the Ram Temple in Ayodhya once the dispute is settled.

As of now, Mamata Banerjee is allergic to those chanting Ram. It can safely be assumed that she would distaste the concept of Ram Rajya. Mahatma Gandhi dreamt to establish Ram Rajya in India, a rule that would guarantee justice and equality to every citizen of the country.

Is that only the BJP will protest against Mamata Banerjee on threatening people chanting Ram. Will not the Congress, the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party criticize Mamata for her anti- Ram stance? There is a serious question mark over the studied silence of these political parties and their leaders on the issue. Are the socialist leaders not aware of essays written by Ram Manohar Lohia on Ram, Krishna, and Shiva? Will not the Samajwadi Party try to establish Ram Rajya if voted to power? Time has come when our Country should understand the idea of Gandhi and Ram Rajya in the right perspective. Try to study and understand the personae of Ram. Ram does not demonstrate any ‘magic’. So much so that the bridge on the sea connecting India and Lanka in Dwapar Yuga was work of stone by a stone construction. It was built by massive effort of Vanar Sena of Ram who worked tirelessly to lay the bridge on the sea.

Iqbal wrote:

“लबरेज़ है शराब-ए हक़ीक़त से जाम-ए हिन्द

सब फ़लसफ़ी हैं खित्ता-ए मग़रिब के राम-ए हिन्द”

(The cup of India is full of truth. All Western philosophy is an extension of the philosophy of Ram)

Ram is a common link of millions of Indian living abroad. Ram is not the only ambassador of faith but also represents cultural awareness in the rest of the world. The name of Sumatra Island in Indonesia is after Sumitra. Name of a river in Java island of Indonesia is Saryu. Ram is also revered in Thailand. Mamata Banerjee should be reminded that Indonesia is an Islamic nation. Indonesia has a strong imprint of Ramayan.

Very near to capital Bangkok of Thailand, there is a huge convention hall ‘Ramayan’. Ram is there in Myanmar also. Popa hills in Myanmar are famous for medicinal herbs. Legend has it that Hanuman had lifted a portion of Popa hills with ‘Sanjeevni Booti’ to save Laxman from an unconscious state. Guides in Myanmar show a particular place in the hills telling tourists that Hanuman had taken the herbs from this part of the hill by lifting a huge chunk of it.

Millions of Indians live and carry the legacy of Ram with them whether in India or abroad. Mamata Banerjee should apologise to the nation for her diatribe against Ram Bhakts.

(The author of the article is a Rajya Sabha Member)

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of AFTERNOON VOICE and AFTERNOON VOICE does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

