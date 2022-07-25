Image: Agencies

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh’s nude pictures has taken storm on the internet and an office-bearer of a NGO from chembur has filed complaint against it stating it is hurting women’s sentiment through his pictures on social media.

The application has been filed at Mumbai Police and the complaint was submitted in Chembur police station and the NGO is based in Mumbai Suburbs.

As per the reports Police officials stated it is hurting the women’s sentiments and their modesty. The police officials also as now no complaints have been registered but the complainant was asking to file an FIR.