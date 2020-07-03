Jio Platforms, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries, has officially launched JioMeet, indigenously-built free team collaboration and video calling application that will surely give some tough competition to Zoom, Google meet and other popular video-calling solutions available in the market.

The new application allows for 1:1 video calls and meetings with up to 100 participants that according to the company can go uninterrupted up to 24 hours. Other notable features include:

Unlimited Meetings per day

All meetings are password protected

‘Waiting Room’ feature ensures that no participant joins a call without permission

‘Safe Driving Mode’ to participate while driving

Multi-device login supports up to 5 devices

Screen-sharing and collaboration

Seamlessly switch from one device to another while on a call

The app is now available for download on App Store and Google Play Store, for iOS and Android users respectively, and will soon be accessible on a desktop via Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox browsers as JioMeet’s official website shows a ‘Comming Soon’ message.

To use the free service, you will have to download JioMeet on your device running Android 5.0 or above/iOS 9 or above. Then, sign up on the app with either a mobile number or an e-mail ID or directly join a meeting with ‘Meeting ID’ or a personal link name.