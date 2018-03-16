Remembering legendary scientist Hawking

The death of Stephen Hawking – the man who defied the ALS disease for several decades – has created a vacuum that can never be filled. The remarkable physicist’s work shaped the modern cosmology. His work was popular among millions of people around the world. Although the wheelchair-bound scientist lost his ability to speak a few years after he was diagnosed with ALS, he kept giving lectures to large numbers of audience by using speech synthesiser.

His books that are written on complex and difficult concepts of space and time are often called layman’s guide to cosmology. Stephen Hawking will be missed forever by millions of people around the world. His legacy and work will live on forever.

Md Rustam Parwez

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)