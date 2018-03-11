Respect Supreme Court

Every country’s people have to obey the decision and command of Supreme Court, and it is the final and last decision of the nation, but I regret to say that how a particular Indian community or group speaks up and brings out that “if Ram Mandir issue is not solved, we will have a Syria in India and the courts have to respect the majority opinion!” How it is possible for them? And what is the reason behind it?

So many religious scholars and political leaders have demanded that the Union of India should take action against Sri Sri Ravi Shankar for inciting people with regard to the Babri Masjid and Ram Temple issue.

I humbly request to all that you should wait for the decision of Supreme Court and accept its decision, and do not be emotional.

Abu Yameen

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)