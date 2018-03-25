Olive Ridley turtles hatch on city beach for the first time in two decades and it is a good news. It was notable that activists and animal welfare groups immediately plunged into action and ensured that the baby turtles were safely led to the sea. The return of turtles has brought cheer among marine biologists who lament that nearly 80-90 per cent of beaches in Maharashtra have been damaged to such an extent that it becomes unfavourable for Olive Ridley turtles to lay their eggs. This is a very good development at the cleaned up Versova beach. However, care should be taken that the lights at the beach are made dimmer and the area cordoned off till the nesting period is fully over, as human poachers are a threat for these turtles. Also, bright lights may confuse the young hatching’s and the light must be dimmed for its survival. It is time we push for development of a turtle rescue centre within the premises of the nesting site and make sure that their population increase in large numbers.

Nickhil Mani

