‘Antim darshan of Mulayam Singh Yadav started at UP’s Saifai Mela Ground. Etawah district magistrate Avanish Rai paid tribute first on behalf of the President of India, followed by Mulayam’s brother Shivpal Singh Yadav, Ramgopal Yadav, and other SP leaders including Swami Prasad Maurya, Kiranmoy Nanda, and Ram Govind Chaudhary. BJP leader Rita Bahuguna Joshi too paid tributes to Mulayam.

SP Founder Mulayam Singh Yadav Last Rites Live Updates: Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, who died while undergoing treatment at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on Monday (October 10), will be cremated on Tuesday at his native village Saifai in Uttar Pradesh. According to the party, the cremation is scheduled to take place around 3 pm. Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu and BJP leader Rita Bahuguna Joshi have paid their last respects to the leader at Saiafi ground.

Even death cannot destroy two things — the soul and memory. Memories emerge from the kritya (acts) of a person. Mulayam Singh Yadav will live on in the hearts and minds of people through his political acts.

Mulayam Singh, popularly known as Netaji, was the typical zameeni neta (grass roots-level leader). In the early years of his political career in Uttar Pradesh, he would go from village to village, sleep in khet- khaliyans and often eat lai-chana. The matti (soil) was a running theme throughout his life. He grew up in the soil of the akhada as a wrestler and then planted his politics in the soil itself and, for his entire political life, tried to speak for the backward, marginalised and minority groups. Badri Narayan writes

Meanwhile, a sea of people gathered for the last rites of Mulayam Singh Yadav at his native Saifai village in Etawah district of Uttar Pradesh, amid the cloudy sky and intermittent morning drizzle. His mortal remains were brought to Saifai Monday evening. According to an official statement issued in Lucknow, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had reached Saifai and paid tributes to Yadav yesterday evening. He also paid floral tributes on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and the Uttar Pradesh government, the release said.