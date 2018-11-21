Robert De Niro has split from Grace Hightower after over 20 years of marriage.

According to the reports, the couple has confirmed that they are no longer together and are expected to announce the same in the coming week.

“They are not living together at this time,” a source close to the couple said.

De Niro and Hightower got hitched in 1997 after dating for about a decade. De Niro met Hightower in 1987 when she was working at famed eatery Mr. Chow in London. They share two children together, son Elliott (20) and daughter Helen Grace (6).

According to a online portal, in 2004, the Hollywood couple renewed their vows in front of some A-list celebrities including Martin Scorsese, Meryl Streep, Ben Stiller, and Tom Brokaw.

The two were last spotted together on the red carpet of the 72nd Annual Tony Awards in New York City.