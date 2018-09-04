Robin Wright is all set to reprise her role as Amazonian warrior general Antiope in “Wonder Woman 1984”.

The “House of Cards” star is currently shooting a flashback sequence in the film in Spain with Connie Nielsen, who played Wonder Woman’s mother, queen Hippolyta, according to a portal.

Wright’s character, who is Diana/Wonder Woman’s aunt and the one responsible for teaching her warrior craft, had died in the first film.

The film has already made news for bringing another character back from the dead, Chris Pine’s Steve Trevor.

Director Patty Jenkins is returning for the much-anticipated sequel.