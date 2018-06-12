Marauding Spanish bull from Mallorca grinds the Austrian Dominic Thiem to dust at Rolland Garros and achieved yet another glory on clay. He holds now 11 French Open titles, a record we are sure is virtually impossible to be rubbed off. Simply amazing, an awesome display of power tennis on the red clay at Rolland Garros on the river Seine at the picturesque Paris. Rafael Nadal, as we know is simply par human. Rafa Nadal’s 6-4, 6-3, 6-2 victory at the age of 32 was attributed to enduring excellence and drive, and to his continuing ability to bounce back. A long run at the top seemed unlikely then, but he takes great satisfaction in enduring. Nadal came, saw and conquered Roland Garros with his powerful serve, the rhythmic return of service and deft placements. A man for all time on clay Nadal lived up to his reputation as a top star, tamed Thiem in straight sets to annexe his 17th Grand Slam title. In all, it was 86 wins against 2 losses since 2005 in French open and it is an enviable record. He has achieved most singles titles at a single Grand slam also. With 33 titles in all from French, Monte Carlo and Barcelona clay and also 8 titles in Rome Masters and 5 in Madrid open Nadal live another day on clay. Last two decades of tennis between Federer and Nadal the duo pocketed 37 Grand Slam titles between them and in any other era similar kind of domination was not shown by two players. Kudos to Nadal, the clay court master!

– C.K. Subramaniam