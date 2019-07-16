NCP Mumbai President Sachin Ahir has sought compensation for the 12-year-old boy’s family who fell into a pit which was dug for the construction work of coastal road. He has also demanded a thorough investigation and strict action against officers who were responsible for the negligence at Coastal road site.

“We have seen that every alternate day someone is falling into the pits or manholes in the city. Many people have lost their lives due to the irresponsible behaviour of the BMC officials. Since the arrival of monsoon, till today, 43 people have lost their lives. BMC is solely responsible for the said death,” alleged Ahir.

Ahir further said, “Death of 12-year-old Bablu Paswan is unfortunate. If Barricading should have been done around the pit, we could have avoided the tragedy.”

In the previous week, Divyansh Singh, a 2-year-old boy had died falling into a manhole near Goregaon. The BMC workers, after carrying out two days search operation, failed to find out the body of Divyansh.

Ahir said, “Police had beaten up a friend of Divyansh’s father who was helping the officers to find out the body. As a human being, such incident always hurts me.”