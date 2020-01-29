Saina Nehwal joins BJP ahead of Delhi Election

Shuttling from badminton to politics, Saina Nehwal on Wednesday joined the ruling party BJP on and likely to campaign for the party ahead of the February 8 Delhi elections. Saina’s formal induction into the party was announced at a press conference which was held in Delhi.

Apart from Saina her elder sister Abu Chandranshu Nehwal has also joined the BJP. In the press conference Saina said, “Today I have joined a party that has done a lot for the country. I hope to do a lot of good work. I have won medals for the country. I am a very hardworking and I love hardworking persons. I can see Prime Minister Narendra Modi does so much for the country, I want to do something for the country with him.”

Badminton player @NSaina joins BJP in the presence of BJP National General Secretary Shri @ArunSinghbjp. pic.twitter.com/b6NEnDBMUT — BJP (@BJP4India) January 29, 2020

Saina who has born in Haryana is one of India’s most successful athletes and has a huge fan following. She has been honored with the country’s top sporting awards like the Arjuna Award and Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna. In the London Olympics, Saina has won a bronze medal. Till now she won over 24 international titles.