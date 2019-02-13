Rajya Sabha proceedings on Wednesday were adjourned till noon after opposition Samajwadi Party and TMC created ruckus in the House over different issues. While the Samajwadi Party MPs protested police lathicharge on party leaders and workers in Allahabad on Tuesday, TMC displayed posters against the BJP government over the Rafale fighter jet deal.

Trouble broke out soon after listed papers were presented to the House with members of both parties rushing towards the well of the House. SP members alleged that the Uttar Pradesh Police lathicharged party MPs and workers protesting against party chief Akhilesh Yadav being stopped at Lucknow airport in a bid to prevent him from attending an event in Allahabad.

As the ruckus continued, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu adjourned the proceedings till noon. Proceedings of the House were washed out on Tuesday as well because of the issue as SP members vociferously protested. Earlier when the House met for the day, it mourned the death of Chaitanya Prasad Majhi, a former member of Rajya Sabha.