A move that may anger a lot of Hindus, controversial right wing leader Sambhaji Bhide has called the Hindu society impotent when it comes to nationalism. So much so, he also said that expecting nationalism from Muslims in India was a ‘stupidity’.

When AV spoke to Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha leader Dhansingh Suryavanshi he said, “Our organisation supports Sambhaji Bhide. He takes stand in national interest. Those who are protesting against CAA and NRC and are feeling insecure in India should go to Pakistan. India is a safe nation for everyone.”

Elaborating his point, Bhide also stated, “Like an infertile person is of no use for reproduction, similar traits are shown by the Hindu society when it comes to national interest. We lack the understanding about national interest.”

Further Bhide went on to inform that TMC chief Mamata Banerjee and former prime minister Manmohan Singh had demanded the CAA in the past. Why are they opposing the same now, he asked.

Adv Virender Ichalkaranji, National President of Hindu Vidhidnya Parishad said, “The statement which he made I guess its from out of the anger for inertia in the Hindus. So that cannot be held as a criticism directly that has to be taken as anger by a teacher against students. I think the Hindu will not be offended by his statement. Because so far I know him this kind of statement might come only because of anger. It is not the case he has abandoned his Hindu principles.”

Bhide who heads the Shiv Pratishthan Hindustan is an accused in the 2018 Bhima Koregaon violence case. He further said that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) binds Indians, contrary to the false perception being created by some people.The CAA grants Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim refugees escaping from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Introduction of the amended law has drawn massive protests across the country with critics terming it as “anti-Muslim and majoritarian” legislation. When a similar act is practised in 187 countries in the world, then why not India should have a similar Act?” he asked.

“Hindus seem not very keen on the CAA. Though most of the Muslims were originally Hindus, they are now opposing the CAA. Expecting nationalism from Muslims in India is stupidity,” he said, adding that certain political parties are also appeasing such people for their vote bank politics.”Indians are self-centred people. They have failed to understand what is good for the country. This new Citizenship Act is very good for our country,” he added.

Bhide expressed surprise as to why were the educated people spreading misinformation against the CAA. “I feel that they are doing all this out of selfishness,” he stated.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan said that Sambhaji Bhide has insulted Hindus through statements made by him. There is no link between religion and nationalism and for that no No Objection Certificate is required from anyone.

By Ashish Mitra