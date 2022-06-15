Image: Sanatan Prabhat

Today, all over India Hindus are being converted in lakhs by the Christians and Muslims. “Even though many states in India already have laws against religious conversions, the conspiracy to openly convert Hindus in large numbers so as to break India into pieces and destroy it, crores of Rupees are flowing to various organisations for the purpose of religious conversions. The issue of religious conversions exists at the National level”, said Sanatan Sanstha in it’s press release.

To stop this, Article 25 of the Constitution needs to be amended and the words ‘Propagate Religion’ removed from it. There should be no obstacles in following one’s own religion Besides, the Goa Government must pass the requisite law in the Assembly and send it to the Central Government. Only then can the illegal conversions be prevented completely. This was spoken by Mr M Nageshwar Rao (Former Director of CBI) at a Press Conference organized on the 3rd day of the 10th ‘Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Rashtra Adhiveshan’, going on at Shri Ramnath Devasthan Ponda, Goa.

Sadguru (Dr) Charudatta Pingale (National Guide, Hindu Janajagruti Samiti), Mrs Esther Dhanaraj (from Telangana, who left the Christian religion to adopt Hindu Dharma), Mr Prabal Pratap Singh Judev (State Vice President, ‘Bharatiya Janata Party’, who helped lakhs of Hindus in the ‘Gharwapasi’ process in Chhattisgarh) and Mr Shankar Kharel (District President of ‘Vishwa Hindu Mahasangh’, Nepal) were also present on the dais.

Sadguru (Dr) Charudatta Pingale said that to prevent religious conversions, it is necessary to create an awakening in and provide Dharma Shikshan to Hindus. Once Hindus are educated on and abide by Dharma, no one will be able to indulge in religious conversions. Mr Pramod Sawant (Chief Minister of Goa) has declared that a law will be passed against religious conversions in Goa. We welcome his decision. The constitution should be amended, including the enactment of an anti-proselytizing law in Goa, to prevent proselytizing in Goa by Dominic and other Christian preachers.

Mr Shankar Kharal from Nepal said, “In Nepal – a country which has a population of 3 crore – already 30 lakhs have been converted. This is a very serious matter. To tackle such conversion, it is necessary to work on poverty, education and other fundamental issues”. Mrs Esther Dhanaraj from Telangana said, “I was a Christian myself; however, when I went to the USA and studied the Bible, I realised that there is no logic in it. Subsequently, upon returning to India I came across the conspiracies of the Missionaries to convert people. I am awakening people against these conspiracies. I am also working towards bringing the converted Hindus back into the Hindu fold and advising the youth.”