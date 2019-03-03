The Sangam, confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati, is all set to witness the last dip of the Kumbh Mela on Mahashivratri on Monday, after more than 22 crore devotees took a holy bath.

“This day symbolises the last holy bath of the Kalpvasis and is directly related to Lord Shiva. As per the mythology, this day is awaited in the heavens as well,” Gunjan Varshney, president of Ram Naam Bank situated at Civil Lines told agencies.

She also said that it was on this day that Lord Shiva got married, and hence is eagerly awaited by his followers, who worship him.

Elaborating about the significance of Mahashivratri, Ashutosh Varshney of Grah Nakshtram, who has set up his camp, said, “Mahashivratri marks the culmination of the Kumbh and the prominent bathing days. And this time Mahashivratri is falling on a Monday the day dedicated to Lord Shiva, which is falling after a long time.”

The Kumbh Mela, one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, held in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj from January 15 on Makar Sakranti to March 4 this year.