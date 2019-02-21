In the fashion world, Saree has assumed prominent place, with the womenfolk preferring the six-yard wonder as the best dress for all the seasons. It is worth mentioning here that the women in Pakistan prefer sarees even though former president Zia declared it un-Islamic. By draping the saree around your body with proper matching blouse, you get the feeling of security and the posh look. The Kanchipuram Saree gets the top spot but the chiffon and pure silk sarees assumes greater look when you attend a function. The traditional dress saree is a household dress amongst Indian women living abroad also. The pallu and the pleats all give you a gorgeous look as well as good appearance. There is nothing like a saree to make you look most elegant all the times. There is no doubt about it. Thus, by far the saree is the most flexible garment available in the fashion world.

The symbolism of saree goes a long way in developing the personality of a woman in the office as a Pro or a Company or a Personal Secretary. It is a wrap worth wearing with all glamour and style. The sari is much more than just six yards of cloth. Its history can be traced right back to the Indus Valley Civilisation. Dyes used in ancient times like indigo, yellow and red are still in existence. The saree is not exclusive to India; it is worn in Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka too. Of course the manner of draping it is different. But then that is true of states within the country too.

In Tamil Nadu alone, there are three distinct styles. Apart from the normal drape, there is the nine-yard Madisar worn by the Tamil Brahmins. The Kongu style with the pleats at the back is common in Coimbatore. Visitors to Coimbatore usually ask about the sarees of this region and picking up silk and cotton sarees is definitely of their choice. Not just texture, the colour combinations and motifs are also unique. The sarees of the South have been inspired by nature and temple architecture. Traditional motifs like the Rudraksham, Simham, Mayil Kannu, Paalum Pazhamumand Kodivisiri are becoming rarer. This makes the ones we have inherited even more valuable.

In modern times, contemporary sarees like Palum Pazhamum is giving way for new trend of designer sarees. I think that the saree has evolved from a traditional garment to one that is capable of showcasing the diverse fashion statement of each individual woman. Saree is considered best worn attire during summer; it is the perfect opportunity to bring out your choice of cotton sarees. Pick cool cottons for work and soft silks for special occasions. Staying comfortable is as important as being stylish. With women are opting to wear sarees in the corporate world, the saree means business and is here to stay. The air of grace that a vintage saree can give is like no other. Of course, one can give it a modern twist depending on the occasion. For example, you can pair it with a contemporary boat-necked sleeveless blouse and wear modern jewellery.

In recent times, cine actors like Vidya Balan are die-hard saree lovers and their success in the big screen is counted upon by the saree culture. There was organic and synthetic saree used by the old-timers. But the present generation goes for pattu and chiffon of different colour and designs. Women make a big collection of sarees and prefer to wear it according to the occasion with matching blouses. A subtle current of Indianising the fashion was already there, but now with government backing, it has gained new momentum. Nalli Silks famous for silk and pattu sarees and having branches in almost all parts of the country and also abroad achieved an award from Smriti Irani, Textile Minister for all the good work they have done in saree business for years. The success story of saree will continue so long as women love to wear lovely sarees with different colours and attractive border to back them. Sarees are here to stay for centuries.

