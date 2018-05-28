The ‘Pretty Little Liars’ star Sasha Pieterse tied the knot with her long time fiance and actor Hudson Sheaffer on Sunday.

The two got married at the Leslie Estate, a castle in Glaslough, Ireland, confirmed People.

For her wedding, the 22-year-old bride donned a custom Christian Siriano gown with a necklace from XIV Karats and Zadig & Voltaire bracelets.

Earlier this month, the actress shared her excitement for their upcoming nuptials in an Instagram post. “Happy wedding month my love ?? *insert Adele and Justin Timberlake meme* #helloitsmay ??: @elizabethmessina,” she wrote alongside a photo.

Pieterse and Scheaffer got engaged in December 2015.