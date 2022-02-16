In continuation of the tree cutting of yesterday, trees are still being hacked in Aarey forest as we speak. AAP volunteers tried to stop the work but a contingent of 100+ policemen is guarding the hacking. This reminds us of the Devendra Fadnavis era where trees were hacked using the might of the state.

What hurts the citizens of Mumbai more is that while Devendra Fadnavis openly declared his intentions of destroying Aarey, the Thackerays’ claim to be Paryavaran Premis and swear on their love for Mumbai while they secretly destroy it.

Using 2021 permissions for tree pruning, trees are being hacked by the Adani Power Plant. One of the explanations being floated is that new towers are being built to remove the ones presently in the proposed car shed site. What AAP wants to know is that if no car shed is being built then what is the need to move those decade old towers at all?

The MVA government has put up a weak defence for the Kanjurmarg car shed site in court, with the AG repeating the Fadnavis government rhetoric. It seems clear that they will relinquish Kanjurmarg and present the car shed in Aarey.

But let all political parties in Mumbai be warned, the AAP stands by Aarey and we will not let their nefarious designs succeed. We will continue our protests to ensure there is no more destruction of the forest.