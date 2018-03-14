SC upholds Hadia’s marriage

The apex supreme Court upheld Hadia and Shafin’s marriage. This marriage was challenged by some anti peace elements. India is a democratic country; everybody has rights to live here by his choice. Hadia embraced Islam after being impressed by Islamic teachings then she got married to Shafin, but her parents didn’t like it and made her hostage at home. Hadia did not give up after Allahabad High Court’s judgement but moved towards SC where she got justice, we welcome Supreme Court’s judgment; it has judged in the light of facts and evidences and has given new power to democracy.

Waseem Akram Qasmi

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)