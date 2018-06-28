Actor Scarlett Johansson has trashed a report claiming that she auditioned to date superstar Tom Cruise.

A former Scientologist had claimed that the “Avengers: Infinity War” star was one amongst the listed women to audition to date Cruise following his split from Nicole Kidman years ago.

“The very idea of any person auditioning to be in a relationship is so demeaning,” Johansson said in a statement to The agencies.

“I refuse for anyone to spread the idea that I lack the integrity to choose my own relationships. Only a man aka Brendan Tighe would come up with a crazy story like that,” she added.

Tighe, a former Scientologist, recently appeared on NBC’s “Megyn Kelly Today” and revealed that during his time as a part of Cruise’s Scientology security unit, he saw reports of women who auditioned to date the actor.

Tighe explained that the reports were accidentally sent to his printer and he only remembered Johansson because he recognised her name.

“Another actress, Erika Christensen, had to disconnect from Scarlett Johansson because it didn’t go well. That was in that report,” Tighe had said.

The Church of Scientology has also denied Tighe’s claims as well.